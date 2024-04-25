Julián Alvarez tried to be romantic and send a message in English to girlfriend Emilia Ferrero but didn’t exactly choose the right term.

Julián Alvarez has done it all and he’s only 24, the Argentine forward has won every championship imaginable, with River Plate he won the Argentine League, Copa Libertadores and 4 other titles.

At Manchester City he earned 5 more titles, and with Argentina the holy grail the FIFA World Cup and Copa America along with the CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions.

On the personal side, since his move to Manchester City, Julián Alvarez has been taking English lessons with Sara Duque, the famed soccer translator and language teacher. It looks like he needs a lesson in masculine and feminine terms because he missed on a message to his girlfriend.

Julián Alvarez calls girlfriend “handsome”

Julián Alvarez’s girlfriend Emilia Ferrero posted a selfie on Instagram to which a suave Alvarez commented, “handsome” with a heart icon. Since then, many pointed out that it was the wrong term to use in such a picture.

Some fans pointed out that the term he should have used was “pretty” or “lovely”. So, it seems that Alvarez needs some lessons from Duque on how to comment on posts from his girlfriend on social media.