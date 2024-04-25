Jimmy Butler delivered an epic troll on social after the Miami Heat got a great win on the road against the Boston Celtics.

The Miami Heat shocked the NBA by winning Game 2 against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. It was a massive victory without Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier.

The Celtics are favorites to reach the Finals after an impressive 64-18 record in the regular season. However, head coach Erik Spoelstra is on another level when postseason arrives.

Although Jimmy Butler has been out with a MCL sprain, he was very active on social media after his teammates delivered an extraordinary performance on the road.

It’s important to remember that this is a ‘revenge’ matchup for the Boston Celtics as they were eliminated last year by Miami in a thrilling Eastern Conference Finals.

Jaylen Brown was trolled by Jimmy Butler (Getty Images)

Jimmy Butler mocks Celtics and Jaylen Brown

After the Miami Heat took Game 2 of the series, Jimmy Butler went to his official Instagram account and remembered an episode which went viral last year thanks to Jaylen Brown.

When the Celtics were down 0-3, and took Game 4 to stay alive, Brown made one of the most famous statements in recent playoff history: “Don’t let us get one.”

In the end, Boston almost got the greatest comeback in NBA history but fell short in Game 7. Now, Butler couldn’t forget that and mocked Jaylen Brown after their unexpected loss.