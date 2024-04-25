J.J. McCarthy is expected to be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he has now named the most likely destination for him.

The 2024 NFL Draft is here, with hundreds of players eagerly awaiting the chance to become professional athletes. Among them is J.J. McCarthy, a quarterback whose potential destination has been the subject of rumors. Now, he has revealed the team that is most likely to select him.

Several NFL clubs desperately need a top-tier quarterback this year. For many of them, the draft will be the perfect moment to get one, with several prospects that could change the entire course of a franchise.

J.J. McCarthy arrives to this event with high expectations. Everyone is wondering where the national champion will end, but it seems like he already has all the information about it.

J.J. McCarthy could land in the NFC East

In a few hours, J.J. McCarthy will now what future holds for him. The former player of the Michigan Wolverines has committed to the 2024 NFL Draft, eagerly looking for a spot in the first round.

Several teams are set to select a quarterback in the first day of activities. McCarthy, who won the national championship with Michigan this year, is regarded as one of the best prospects, and numerous clubs will try to get him.

Nevertheless, McCarthy seems to have an inside information about his future. The former Wolverine has now revealed that he could land in the NFC East to play for a surprising team.

“I mean, I have somewhat of an idea, the New York Giants,” McCarthy said on the Rich Eisen Show when asked about his possible landing spot. “I’ve spent the most time with [them]. They’re a phenomenal staff. I love coach Daboll, love [GM Joe] Schoen, love coach Tierney, coach Kafka, a Chicago guy.”

Are the Giants truly interested in J.J. McCarthy?

Even though McCarthy is confident that he will be selected by the New York Giants, the team might have other plans. Reports suggest that the Giants are interested in drafting a quarterback, but McCarthy may not be their top choice.

According to Bleacher Report, the Giants are attempting to trade up to select Drake Maye, who is projected to be a top-3 pick. Another quarterback who has recently caught their attention is Michael Penix Jr..