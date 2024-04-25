The Detroit Lions made two massive signings to win the Super Bowl.

Detroit Lions made one of the most aggressive moves in free agency

The Detroit Lions are ready to take the next the step. Win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Last year, head coach Dan Campbell fulfilled his promise of building a contender by winning the NFC North over the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

However, that magical run ended in the playoffs with a crushing loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. They had a 17-point advantage at halftime.

Now, it’s a totally different situation for the Lions as they’re no longer seen as outsiders in the NFL. That’s why free agency and the Draft are crucial to improve their chances.

The names to make a championship run are notable on offense with Jared Goff, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta.

Jared Goff will lead the Lions in the 2024 season (Getty Images)

Amon-Ra St. Brown gets massive contract with Lions

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions will give Amon-Ra St.Brown a four-year, $120 million contract extension. The $77 million guaranteed as part of the deal represent the highest number in NFL history for a wide receiver.

In 2023, St. Brown was sensational for the Lions with 1515 yards and 10 touchdowns. That’s why, before his fourth season in the NFL, a deal seemed imminent.

Furthermore, Penei Sewell algo got a four-year, $112 million new deal with $85 million guaranteed. That also breaks every record set financially for an offensive tackle on average salary per year.