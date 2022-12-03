The USMNT are trying to make history in Qatar 2022 with a very young generation of players. Read here to find out how far the United States have gone in a FIFA World Cup.

The USMNT are looking for vindication in the Qatar 2022 World Cup after failing to qualify for Russia 2018. So far, so good. Gregg Berhalter's team remain undefeated after two ties (Wales, England) and a crucial win in the last match against Iran (1-0). Now, they're one step closer of hoisting the trophy.

For the USMNT, it's not only about trying to become World Champions in 2022. The fact is that a very young generation of players is having their first real test towards the main goal: 2026. Less than four years from now, the United States will be host nation with Mexico and Canada. That's the dream.

Considering that scenario, the United States presented in Qatar their second-youngest roster in tournament's history with an average age of 25 years, 175 days. For the first time ever, three U-20 players were on the final list of a World Cup with the USMNT. Joe Scally (19 years and 313 days), Yunus Musah (19 years and 345 days) and Gio Reyna (19 years and 361 days). They want to make history.

What is the best performance of the USMNT in a World Cup?

Prior to 2018, the USMNT had qualified for seven consecutive World Cups (1990-2014) after four decades of missing the tournament (1950-1990). The best participation for the United States was in Uruguay 1930 when they reached the semifinals and finished as third-place.

Though the third place in 1930 was a remarkable achievement, it's important to emphasize that there were only 13 teams and all of them arrived by invitation. The first World Cup ever was the only one with no qualifiers and, when Uruguay was selected as the host country, many European contenders declined to participate.

After Uruguay 1930, the United States failed to surpass the group stage in their next three appearances: 1934, 1950 and 1990. Their breakthrough achievement in modern years came as host in 1994 when they reached the Round of 16, but were eliminated by the eventual champion: Brazil. In 2002, the USMNT had their second-best performance in history reaching the quarterfinals.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.