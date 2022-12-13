Lionel Messi is living a great moment at Qatar 2022. As he will fight again for the FIFA World Cup title, he'll also try to get as many goals as possible in order to win this year's Golden Boot.

There are only a few games left in Qatar 2022 and the squads are already preparing to see the order of the four best nations in the world. Argentina secured their pass to the final and will definitely fight until the last moment to lift the trophy.

But there are also some personal achievements that players are trying to get. One of them is the Golden Boot, which Messi is near to, but how many does the Argentinian forward have so far?

How many Golden Boots does Lionel Messi have?

Lionel Messi is trying to get his first FIFA World Cup Golden Boot in Qatar 2022. He has scored five goals so far and is fighting head-to-head against Kylian Mbappe for the trophy.

The Argentinian forward won the Golden Ball in Brazil 2014 as FIFA considered he was the best player of the tournament. But he has not been the best scorer in any of the five World Cup he has played.

As said before, Messi has scored five goals in Qatar 2022, the same as Mbappe. The French has one less game played as he still has the semifinal against Morocco and another match, either the final or the one for the third place.

Who has more Golden Boots, Messi or Ronaldo?

Whenever someone mentions Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, there's always a comparison between both players. Both have played five FIFA World Cups and even the Portuguese scored in each one of those, becoming the first-ever player to do it.

Unfortunately, he has been unable to earn the Golden Boot so far. It is uncertain if he'll play in the next FIFA World Cup, so this could've been his last chance to win the trophy.

