In more than 90 years of World Cup history, one of the most difficult feats to achieve is successfully defending the title. Read here to find out how many teams have done it throughout the decades.

Qatar 2022 is the 22nd edition of the World Cup. Brazil are the winningest team with five trophies followed by Germany (4), Italy (4), Argentina (2), France (2), Uruguay (2), England (1) and Spain (1).

Brazil are also the team with the most participations at the World Cup (22) followed by Germany (20), Argentina (18), Italy (18), Mexico (17), England (16), France (16) and Spain (16).

One of the biggest questions for soccer fans is how many times one of those teams had the remarkable achievement of conquering back-to-back World Cups. Read here to find out if this has ever happened.

How many teams have won the World Cup in back to back editions?

Only two teams have won the World Cup in consecutive editions. Italy were the first to do it as hosts in 1934 and four years later in France with sensational players such as Angelo Schiavio and Silvio Piola.

In 1950, when they tried to go for the the three-peat after World War II, the Italian squad had a massive failure and were eliminated in the first round at Brazil. The main cause was the tragedy at Superga where all the players from Torino FC died in an airplane crash. Most of the starters in the Italian team died in that accident just one year before the tournament.

Brazil are the other team with consecutive triumphs at the World Cup. The South American squad, led by a 17-year old Pele, took the title in Sweden 1958 and then repeated at Chile 1962. However, in England 1966, they were eliminated in the group stage. That's why never in history a team have won three consecutive World Cups.