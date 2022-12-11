France will play Morocco in the semifinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup looking to return to a final. But how many finals have the European team played to date? Here we tell you.

The last World Champions, France, will play against Morocco in the second of the semifinals of this Qatar 2022 World Cup, seeking to play a final again. How many times have the French been in the definition of the biggest national team tournament? Here we tell you. Remember that you can watch Qatar 2022 in the United States through FuboTV (free trial).

France have advanced steadily to the semifinals of this World Cup. they won their group without major drawbacks, despite the defeat against Tunisia (although playing with an alternative team that day), and then they eliminated Poland being much better, and England with a little more work.

The French team is one of the historical ones that has the World Cup. Not only have they been champions twice, but in general they have had outstanding performances with great players and great squads throughout history. They are the defending champions and of course they will seek to repeat what was done in Russia 2018.

France in the World Cup finals

France have played in 16 editions of the World Cup, a regular attendee of this competition. They were champions on two occasions: France 1998 and Russia 2018, so at the moment two finals can be counted for the French team, although it must be said that there were more. Actually they have played three, because in addition to the two they won, they played in Germany 2006, where they lost to Italy.

