France have made their way to the Qatar 2022 final, where they'll take on Lionel Messi's Argentina. Find out here how many times Les Bleus have won the FIFA World Cup trophy.

France have taken care of business against Morocco to set up a thrilling Qatar 2022 final against Lionel Messi's Argentina. Les Bleus aim to make it back-to-back titles after winning Russia 2018, but that wasn't their only FIFA World Cup success.

Though many players that shone in the previous World Cup are not taking part in Qatar, the team looks pretty similar looking four years back. While Didier Deschamps continues at the helm, the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezman are still instrumental for the national team.

France have reached the final by finishing atop Group D, ending with the "curse of the champion" in the process, before taking down Poland, England, and Morocco in the knockout stages. Will they add another trophy to their cabinet?

How many World Cups have France won

France have won the FIFA World Cup trophy on two occasions. Their first ever World Cup success came at home in 1998, with a team led by star Zinedine Zidane, while their second triumph came 20 years later in Russia.

Will Deschamps' boys manage to make it back-to-back championships? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.