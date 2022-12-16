Croatia and Morocco, the losers of the semifinal, will define who of the two will win the third and fourth place in the World Cup. Here we will tell you how much money the loser of this duel will take, who will be the fourth.

There are only two games left for the World Cup final, one of which will be the game for third place. The losers of the semifinal, Croatia and Morocco will be the protagonists of that game. Here we will tell you how much money the loser of this duel will take, who will be the fourth. Remember that you can see them in the US through FuboTV (free trial).

The performance of Morocco, the great surprise of Qatar 2022, has been truly historic. Just as they made history in Mexico 1986 by becoming the first Africans to pass the group stage, now they are also the first from the continent to reach the semi-finals. Sadly, they couldn't be the first Africans in the final, but they could be the first to take third place.

Croatia want to say goodbye to this World Cup in the best way, which is possibly the last for many of the players of this successful generation who managed to be finalists in Russia 2018 and reach the semifinals in Qatar 2022. If they win, it would be the second time that they get third place, since they got it before in France 1998.

Prize money for fourth place

Although it is not about the final, without a doubt both teams want to finish as high as possible for the prestige that third place in a World Cup means. But also the prize money for the third party is, of course, much higher. However, those who lose will take the not inconsiderable sum of 25 million dollars.

