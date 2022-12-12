Ivana Knoll has been causing a stir in Qatar, while she is there supporting Croatia's national team. Now, the model and influencer has given her prediction for the Argentina-Croatia match with a hilarious video on her Instagram.

The 2022 World Cup hasn’t been short of famous faces, but one that has caused a stir is the Croat model and influencer Ivana Knoll. She traveled to Qatar to support her country during the tournament, and has been making headlines in every match.

After Croatia dismissed Brazil from the tournament with a win on penalties, the model mocked Neymar’s team on her Instagram stories. She also went viral due to a picture of her being photographed by Qataris in the stands, which then led to a controversy regarding her well-being.

Despite the controversy, the former Miss Croatia will stay in Qatar until the end, especially if her team can defeat Argentina in the semifinals of the tournament. It’s a highly anticipated match and she made her prediction in an unusual way.

VIDEO: Ivana Knoll predicts winner between Argentina and Croatia

Argentina and Croatia will play on Tuesday, Dec. 13 for a place in the big final of the World Cup. Both Lionel Messi and Luka Modric, whoever wins, will have a chance to win the trophy one more time. However, per Knoll, the Croatians will defeat the South American team.

But her way of predicting the result has caught the attention of fans. In her video, she is in a street full of people, and two guys, one with the Argentina shirt, and the other with the Croatia shirt are standing there holding a drum cymbal.

Then, Knoll kicks a ball to predict the winner of the match and hits the man with the Croatian shirt in the stomach. "Croatia wins, for sure", reads a phrase that appears at the end of the video.

