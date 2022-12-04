England and Senegal clash in a thrilling match of the Round of 16 in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read here to find out what will happen if the Three Lions get a historic win at Al Bayt Stadium.

England are one of soccer's powerhouses, but they have almost no trophies to show for. The famous Three Lions won the World Cup at home in 1966 and that was it. Furthermore, they haven't even reached the final again. Their best participations were the semifinals in Russia 2018 and Italy 1990.

The UEFA Euro history for England is even worse. 10 appearances and 0 titles. Still, the 2021 performance reaching the final at home is what established this team as one of the favorites towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup considering their roster is stellar with names such as Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish.

In the group stage of Qatar 2022, England cruised against Iran (6-2), tied with the United States (0-0) and beat Wales (3-0). That way, Gareth Southgate's team clinched a ticket to the Round of 16 as first place. Now, the next challenge is Senegal and the consequences of a win would be tremendous.

What happens if England beat Senegal in the Round of 16?

If England beat Senegal in the Round of 16, the Three Lions would get a ticket to the quarterfinals for a second consecutive World Cup. Furthermore, they will be a Top-8 team in four of the last six editions: Japan-Korea 2002, Germany 2006, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

A win for England would also set up a blockbuster clash in the quarterfinals against France. That match is scheduled for Saturday, December 10 at Al Bayt Stadium. It would be a matchup featuring a finalist from last year's UEFA Euro (England) and the reigning World Champions (France).

