On Wednesday, the Al Bayt Stadium will host the second match of the World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals, featuring France and Morocco. Here, check out what would happen if the game ends in a draw after regular and extra time.

World Cup holders France will meet Morocco in Wednesday's Qatar 2022 semi-final match at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. So far, Les Bleus have dominated the tournament, with their solitary loss coming at the hands of Tunisia.

The French suffered their lone Group Stage defeat by a score of 1-0, despite Didier Deschamps using his reserve team. However, they later had convincing wins over Poland (3-1) in the last 16, and England (2-1) in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, despite a loss to Belgium and a tie with Croatia, Morocco nonetheless managed to top Group F. The Atlas Lions defeated Portugal 1-0 to become the first African team to advance to the World Cup semifinals, after a penalty shootout triumph against Spain in the previous round.

What would happen if France and Morocco draw in the Qatar 2022 Semi-Finals?

It's a one-game format in the World Cup's Knockout Round, starting from the Round of 16 and ending with the Final. That implies there is no opportunity to attempt to win the series by taking game two at their home stadium. An error of any kind will have disastrous consequences.

If at the end of regular time in the France and Morocco clash in the World Cup Semi-Finals, the score is tied, the sides would play two 15-minute periods of extra time. If the score still remains a draw, Argentina's opponents in the Grand Final will be decided on penalties. All games in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, from the last 16 onwards and including the Final, will use this tiebreaker method.