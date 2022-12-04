On Sunday, the Al-Thumama Stadium will host another match of the Round of 16 of the World Cup 2022, featuring France and Poland. Here, check out what would happen if the match ends in a draw.

When France take on Poland at the Al-Thumama Stadium, they will join Brazil as the only two-time defending World Cup champions to advance to the Knockout Round since 2006. The current World Cup holders ended a particularly feared tournament trend by advancing to the post-group stage.

Kylian Mbappe's side will have been relieved to break the streak of the previous four European World Cup champions (France in 2002, Italy in 2010, Spain in 2014, and Germany in 2018) failing to get out of the Group Stage in their subsequent tournament.

This will be Poland's first appearance in the round of 16 since the 1986 tournament, which was ironically staged in Mexico, the country that they have managed to eliminate thanks to a better goal difference in Group C. However, despite keeping four consecutive clean sheets until the Argentina clash, Michniewicz's attack has registered only five shots on target in Qatar so far.

What would happen if France and Poland tie in the Qatar 2022 Round of 16?

It's a one-game format in the World Cup's Knockout Round, starting from the Round of 16 and ending with the Final. That implies there is no opportunity to attempt to win the series by taking game two at their home stadium. An error of any kind will have disastrous consequences.

If at the end of regular time in the France and Poland clash in the World Cup, the score is tied, the sides would play two 15-minute periods of extra time. If the score still remains tied, that will face the winner of the England vs Senegal matchup in the Quarter-Finals will be decided by taking penalties. All games in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, from the last 16 onwards and including the Final, will use this tiebreaker method.