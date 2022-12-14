On Wednesday, the Al Bayt Stadium will host the second match of the World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals, featuring France and Morocco. Here, check out what would happen if Les Bleus triumph in this matchup.

France, the current World Cup champions, will face Morocco in a Semi-Final match at the Qatar 2022 on Wednesday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. Les Bleus have breezed through the competition thus far, falling to Tunisia in their only defeat.

Thus, the French lost their lone Group Stage game 1-0, although Didier Deschamps used a reserve squad since they had already qualified. They defeated Poland 3-1 in the Round of 16 and England 2-1 in the Quarter-Finals with resounding performances.

On the other hand, despite drawing with Croatia 0-0 and losing to Belgium, Morocco won Group F. After beating Spain on penalties in the round of 16, the Atlas Lions became the first African country to go to the World Cup Semi-Finals with a 1-0 victory against Portugal.

What would happen if France beat Morocco in the Qatar 2022 Quarter-Finals?

In the event of a victory against Morocco, France would progress to the tournament's Final for the second consecutive time where they would then face Argentina. After a 3-0 semi-final victory against Croatia, the Albiceleste advanced to the grand final for the first time since 2014. Both Lionel Messi (on a penalty kick) and Julian Alvarez (on two spectacular goals) contributed to the winning score.

If Les Blues can beat the African side on Wednesday, December 14, they will have until Sunday, December 18, to prepare for their next encounter, the World Cup Final. They last competed in a World Cup Final match in the previous edition, when they secured a thrilling 4-2 triumph over Croatia in Russia.

Despite making major roster changes since 2018, France still plan to defend their title in the Middle East. Achieving this status would put them in an exclusive club of nations, with Brazil and Italy being the only two countries to accomplish so.