El Tri needs a win if they want to have any chance of getting to the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup, but there is a catch to that win.

Mexico has been a resounding disappointment at the FIFA World Cup, Tata Martino’s side came into the tournament with a lot of questions and have provided little answers. A boring and lifeless draw with Poland was followed by a disappointing defeat to Argentina.

Now with only one point from six in play, Mexico needs a win to stay alive, but they also need to score goals, if not El Tri will be heading home a lot sooner than they expected.

So, what will happen if Mexico defeats Saudi Arabia, who have been the darlings of the Qatar 2022 World Cup after their win over Argentina, and by how many goals?

Mexico needs to beat Saudi Arabia by a large goal margin

Winning is not enough for Mexico; they will need to score a lot of goals to even think about the round of 16. A 4-0, or more, win over Saudi Arabia will allow Mexico to control their own destiny somewhat while still needing to look at the result between Argentina and Poland.

If Poland defeats Argentina and Mexico wins by any margin, then El Tri is heading to the round of 16. If Mexico can’t score more than 4 goals on Saudi Arabia, then they would need help from Poland.

If Argentina were to defeat Poland, then Mexico would be forced to defeat Saudi Arabia at least by a three-goal margin, a 3-0 win by Mexico mixed with only a 1-0 win by Argentina puts Mexico in the round of 16.

Mexico would be eliminated if they defeat Saudi Arabia by less than 4-0 and Argentina draws or defeats Poland.