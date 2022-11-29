This will be the last opportunity for both teams to take a spot in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. On Matchday 3, Saudi Arabia and Mexico will battle at Lusail Iconic Stadium. Find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).
Saudi Arabia was the protagonist of the most unexpected upset of the tournament. They beat Argentina 2-1 on the opener, although they can continue with their achievements. Even though they weren’t able to replicate that in the 2-0 loss against Poland, they still have the opportunity to qualify to the next round. All they need to do is get another win.
Mexico look like a long shot to make it through this part. They are last in the standings of group C with just one point, so they will need a combination of results after their 2-0 defeat vs Argentina. But regardless of what happens in the other match, they will only have a chance if they get a victory this Wednesday. A tie or a loss will eliminate them immediately.
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Kick-Off Time
Saudi Arabia will clash with Mexico at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Wednesday, November 30.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (December 1)
Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (December 1)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
Denmark: 8:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 00:30 AM (December 1)
Indonesia: 03:00 AM (December 1)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM (December 1)
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (December 1)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (December 1)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 8:00 PM
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (December 1)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Korea: 4:00 AM (December 1)
Spain: 8:00 PM
Sweden: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Las Estrellas, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS Viceland
Bangladesh: Gazi TV, MTV India SD, Toffee Live, T Sports
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Ketnet, Sporza, La Une, rtbf.be/sport
Brazil: SporTV 2, NOW NET e Claro, GloboEsporte.com, Globo, Canais Globo
Cameroon: DStv Now, New World Sport2, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Canada: RDS 2, TSN App, RDS App, TSN.ca, TSN2
Costa Rica: Sky HD, TDMAX, Teletica Radio 91.5, TD +, TUDN
Croatia: HRTi
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: Magenta Sport, Servus TV, ZDF
Ghana: SuperSport Variety, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA
India: MTV India SD, Sports18 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: Moji, Vidio, SCTV
Iran: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BBC Sport Web, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 2
Mexico: Azteca 7, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Canal 5 Televisa, VIX+, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Sky HD, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Las Estrellas
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
Netherlands: Ketnet, NPO 3/Zapp, NPO Start
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Sport 2, TV 2 Play
Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP2, sport.tvp.pl
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV2
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, New World Sport2, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 142, Starhub FIFA World Cup 2
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3
South Korea: KBS2 Korea
Spain: Gol Mundial
Sweden: SVT24, Discovery+, SVT Play
Switzerland: SRF Play, TRT Spor, SRF info, RAI Sport 1, RTS Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport2, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD
UK: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, Peacock, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App
