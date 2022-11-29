Saudi Arabia will play against Mexico at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup for a place in the round of 16. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Qatar 2022 World Cup in your country

This will be the last opportunity for both teams to take a spot in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. On Matchday 3, Saudi Arabia and Mexico will battle at Lusail Iconic Stadium. Find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Saudi Arabia was the protagonist of the most unexpected upset of the tournament. They beat Argentina 2-1 on the opener, although they can continue with their achievements. Even though they weren’t able to replicate that in the 2-0 loss against Poland, they still have the opportunity to qualify to the next round. All they need to do is get another win.

Mexico look like a long shot to make it through this part. They are last in the standings of group C with just one point, so they will need a combination of results after their 2-0 defeat vs Argentina. But regardless of what happens in the other match, they will only have a chance if they get a victory this Wednesday. A tie or a loss will eliminate them immediately.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Kick-Off Time

Saudi Arabia will clash with Mexico at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Wednesday, November 30.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (December 1)

Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (December 1)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (December 1)

Indonesia: 03:00 AM (December 1)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (December 1)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (December 1)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (December 1)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (December 1)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM (December 1)

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Las Estrellas, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS Viceland

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, MTV India SD, Toffee Live, T Sports

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Ketnet, Sporza, La Une, rtbf.be/sport

Brazil: SporTV 2, NOW NET e Claro, GloboEsporte.com, Globo, Canais Globo

Cameroon: DStv Now, New World Sport2, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Canada: RDS 2, TSN App, RDS App, TSN.ca, TSN2

Costa Rica: Sky HD, TDMAX, Teletica Radio 91.5, TD +, TUDN

Croatia: HRTi

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Magenta Sport, Servus TV, ZDF

Ghana: SuperSport Variety, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA

India: MTV India SD, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: Moji, Vidio, SCTV

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BBC Sport Web, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 2

Mexico: Azteca 7, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Canal 5 Televisa, VIX+, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Sky HD, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Las Estrellas

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Netherlands: Ketnet, NPO 3/Zapp, NPO Start

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Sport 2, TV 2 Play

Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP2, sport.tvp.pl

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV2

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, New World Sport2, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 142, Starhub FIFA World Cup 2

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3

South Korea: KBS2 Korea

Spain: Gol Mundial

Sweden: SVT24, Discovery+, SVT Play

Switzerland: SRF Play, TRT Spor, SRF info, RAI Sport 1, RTS Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport2, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD

UK: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, Peacock, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.