This will be one of the most important games of the first round. Argentina will clash with Poland on Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup at Stadium 974. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).
Argentina are still in danger of an early elimination. In fact, a loss would take them out of the tournament regardless of what the scoreboard of Saudi Arabia vs Mexico is. That means they don’t have room for any error just like it happened against the Mexicans. The Argentinians control their faith thanks to the 2-0 win they got on Matchday 2, but another step back will be the end.
Poland didn’t start in a great way after a tie in the opener. The score wasn’t bad, although a penalty kick missed by Robert Lewandowski was unexpected. Fortunately for them, they recovered with a 2-0 victory against Saudi Arabia. That put the Polish at the top of group C, so a triumph or even a draw will qualify them to the round of 16.
Poland vs Argentina: Kick-Off Time
Argentina will go up against Poland at Stadium 974 on Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Wednesday, November 30.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (December 1)
Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (December 1)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
Denmark: 8:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 00:30 AM (December 1)
Indonesia: 03:00 AM (December 1)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM (December 1)
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (December 1)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (December 1)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 8:00 PM
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (December 1)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Korea: 4:00 AM (December 1)
Spain: 8:00 PM
Sweden: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Poland vs Argentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Televisión Pública, TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Bangladesh: Gazi TV, MTV India HD, Toffee Live, T Sports
Belgium: Tipik, Sporza, rtbf.be/sport, RTBF Auvio Direct, Één
Brazil: SporTV, Globo, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, SporTV 3, NOW NET e Claro
Cameroon: New World Sport1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Canada: TSN App, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca, RDS, RDS App
Costa Rica: Teletica En Vivo, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX, Sky HD, Teletica Canal 7
Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2
Denmark: TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports App, Canal del Futbol
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, TF1, TF1 Live, Molotov
Germany: Magenta Sport, ZDF
Ghana: GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
India: JioTV, Sports18, MTV India HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, BBC One, BBC Sport Web, RTE 2
Israel: Channel 13
Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 1
Mexico: VIX+, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Netherlands: Één, NPO Start, NPO 1
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ, Prime TV, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direkte
Poland: TVP1, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App
Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, SIC
Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2
Singapore: StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport CSN, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport PSL
South Korea: SBS Korea
Spain: fuboTV España, Gol Mundial, RTVE.es, TVE La 1
Sweden: Discovery+, SVT Play, SVT 1
Switzerland: SRF zwei, RTS 2, SRF Play, TF1 Suisse, RTS Sport, RSI La 2
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1
UAE: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD
UK: BBC One, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer
United States: FuboTV (free trial), UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, UFORIA App, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Network, FOX Sports App, Sling, Foxsports.com
Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.