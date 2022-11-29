Argentina will take on Poland at Stadium 974 on Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in a game of extreme importance for both. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Poland vs Argentina: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Qatar 2022 World Cup in your country

This will be one of the most important games of the first round. Argentina will clash with Poland on Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup at Stadium 974. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Argentina are still in danger of an early elimination. In fact, a loss would take them out of the tournament regardless of what the scoreboard of Saudi Arabia vs Mexico is. That means they don’t have room for any error just like it happened against the Mexicans. The Argentinians control their faith thanks to the 2-0 win they got on Matchday 2, but another step back will be the end.

Poland didn’t start in a great way after a tie in the opener. The score wasn’t bad, although a penalty kick missed by Robert Lewandowski was unexpected. Fortunately for them, they recovered with a 2-0 victory against Saudi Arabia. That put the Polish at the top of group C, so a triumph or even a draw will qualify them to the round of 16.

Poland vs Argentina: Kick-Off Time

Argentina will go up against Poland at Stadium 974 on Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Wednesday, November 30.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (December 1)

Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (December 1)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (December 1)

Indonesia: 03:00 AM (December 1)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (December 1)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (December 1)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (December 1)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (December 1)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM (December 1)

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Poland vs Argentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Televisión Pública, TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, MTV India HD, Toffee Live, T Sports

Belgium: Tipik, Sporza, rtbf.be/sport, RTBF Auvio Direct, Één

Brazil: SporTV, Globo, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, SporTV 3, NOW NET e Claro

Cameroon: New World Sport1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada: TSN App, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca, RDS, RDS App

Costa Rica: Teletica En Vivo, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX, Sky HD, Teletica Canal 7

Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2

Denmark: TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports App, Canal del Futbol

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, TF1, TF1 Live, Molotov

Germany: Magenta Sport, ZDF

Ghana: GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

India: JioTV, Sports18, MTV India HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, BBC One, BBC Sport Web, RTE 2

Israel: Channel 13

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 1

Mexico: VIX+, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Netherlands: Één, NPO Start, NPO 1

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ, Prime TV, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direkte

Poland: TVP1, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App

Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, SIC

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2

Singapore: StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport CSN, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport PSL

South Korea: SBS Korea

Spain: fuboTV España, Gol Mundial, RTVE.es, TVE La 1

Sweden: Discovery+, SVT Play, SVT 1

Switzerland: SRF zwei, RTS 2, SRF Play, TF1 Suisse, RTS Sport, RSI La 2

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1

UAE: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD

UK: BBC One, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer

United States: FuboTV (free trial), UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, UFORIA App, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Network, FOX Sports App, Sling, Foxsports.com

