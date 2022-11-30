Tunisia shocked France in their third round match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup group stage with a 1-0 win. While it wasn't enough for them to qualify, the victory is still impressive. Check out what their current FIFA Ranking is.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has been full of surprises. After Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina in their opener and Japan defeated Germany in the first round, France lost to Tunisia in their third round match with a 1-0 score. Either way, they ended up at the top of Group D.

Tunisia started their World Cup journey with a goalless draw against Denmark, then were defeated by Australia, before getting an unexpected win against France. While they had chances to get through, the Socceroos win over Denmark left them out of the Round of 16.

Tunisia’s goal against France was scored by Whaby Khazri, their captain and one of the team’s veterans. After that win, many people wonder what Tunisia's FIFA ranking is. Here, check out their current position, as well as other information about them.

What is Tunisia’s position in the 2022 FIFA ranking?

Tunisia’s place in the FIFA Ranking is currently the 30th spot, which was published on October 6th of this year. Their highest place has been 14, which they hold from April to May in 2018. Meanwhile, their lowest place was 65 in July 2010.

While Tunisia’s win over France might come as a surprise, according to MisterChip, the country has an incredible record against World Champions. They have played the current world champions four times, and they have only lost one (against Brazil in 1973, 4-1).

Meanwhile, in 1978 they drew 0-0 to Germany, then drew once again to Germany in 1993 (1-1) and now beat France. While Tunisia are out of the World Cup, you can still check all the possible results in the tournament using our 2022 World Cup simulator.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.