Argentina have once again advanced to a FIFA World Cup final by taking down Croatia at the Qatar 2022 semifinals. Check out here when was the last time La Albiceleste won the trophy.

Qatar 2022: When was the last time Argentina won the FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Messi is just one step away from tasting the ultimate glory. With a commanding victory over Croatia at the Qatar 2022 semifinals, Argentina have reached another FIFA World Cup final.

La Albiceleste overcame a tough start to the competition, having lost to Saudi Arabia in their debut. Now, the reigning Copa America champions will take the winner of France-Morocco with the coveted trophy at stake.

Though it hasn't been that long since Argentina reached a World Cup final, it's been a long time since they last lifted the trophy. Let's take a look at the last World Cup success of La Albiceleste.

When was the last time Argentina won the World Cup?

Argentina haven't won the FIFA World Cup trophy since 1986, when Diego Maradona led the country to the promised land in Mexico. That year, Diego cemented his legacy by scoring memorable goals against England.

36 years later, Argentina are on the brink of ending that drought, this time guided by Messi. Leo had already led his nation to the final at Brazil 2014, but Germany had the upper hand. Will he win the elusive trophy this time? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

