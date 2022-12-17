The countdown to the Closing Ceremony of the FIFA World Cup is coming to an end and the selected artists will perform on stage on Sunday, December 18, prior to the final match. Here, check out which stars will be performing at the event.

There are only hours left for the big day. Argentina and France will play the last match of the World Cup, which is taking place in Qatar. However, before the duel of the titans, several artists will perform at the Closing Ceremony and FIFA has already confirmed the stars who will be on stage at the Lusail Stadium.

It was rumored that several big names in the music industry would perform, including Shakira and Maluma. But so far they have not been confirmed by their representatives or even by any of the organizers of one of the most important events in sport and soccer. The event to be held on Sunday, December 18 will also showcase multiple emotional videos.

Fans are also awaiting the announcement of the host countries for the next edition of the World Cup, which is scheduled for 2026. In theory, Canada, Mexico and the United States will share the role of host and will increase the number of teams that will be able to participate to a total of 48.

Which artists will perform at the Closing Ceremony?

The first artist to be confirmed to sing on stage at the most watched event this weekend is Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Ozuna, who was responsible for creating one of the World Cup songs, entitled Arhbo, along with GIMS. The French rapper will also be present and it is likely that we will see them perform a version of the tune.

Hayya Hayya is the official song of the World Cup, so its composers, David Adeleke and Aisha, also gave their agreement to perform it during Sunday's ceremony. There will be several surprises and it was recently confirmed who are the remaining stars that will be there.

Finally, Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal will sing Light the Sky by Coldplay, as it was one of the sensations during the halftime of the matches that took place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.