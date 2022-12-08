The end is getting closer in Qatar 2022 while the quarterfinals are about to be played. There are eight teams that remain with the hopes of taking the crown. Check out which of them are after their first World Cup title.

There are multiple teams that arrived in this tournament with the only goal of taking the trophy home. Some candidates like Spain or Germany are already out of the race, but there are still eight remaining countries in it. Find out which squads are trying to get their first ever World Cup title in Qatar.

This competition is the most complicated one in the sport. The beginning dates to 1930, so there have been enough opportunities for everybody. Although it wasn’t played in 1942 and 1946 as it should have due to the World War II, there is almost a century of history that includes 21 completed editions.

That means there were possibilities for a lot of nations to win it. However, there aren’t many teams that got to celebrate since all those titles are divided into just eight champions. Read along to know if any of the remaining countries are going after their first World Cup.

Are there any teams seeking their first World Cup title?

One thing that this World Cup has shown so far is that there is room for surprises in the tournament. Qatar 2022 witnessed some historic performances, such as Japan playing a role in the early exit of Germany in the groups. Spain being eliminated in the round of 16 was also a highlight of an upset win.

There are only four countries that have already won this competition out of the eight that are still in contention. Brazil, Argentina, England, and France are those lucky ones. That means the remaining squads are after an unprecedented feat.

Portugal, the Netherlands, Croatia, and Morocco are seeking their first World Cup title. The quarterfinals will have two of them facing each other given the Portuguese will play against the Moroccans, so there will be at least one semifinalist going for that achievement. But the challenge continues getting to higher levels in this part of the draw.

