Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan in 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr will face Al Rayyan on Matchday 2 of the AFC Champions League Elite, with all signs pointing to the Portuguese star being in the starting lineup.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr wearing a scarf and arm band for Saudi Arabia Foundation Day during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr at Al Ettifaq Stadium on September 20, 2024 in Ad Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr wearing a scarf and arm band for Saudi Arabia Foundation Day during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr at Al Ettifaq Stadium on September 20, 2024 in Ad Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

By Dante Gonzalez

Al Nassr will host Al Rayyan at Al Awwal Park for Matchday 2 of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite. To secure their first win in the competition, coach Stefano Pioli has made a decision regarding Cristiano Ronaldo‘s participation in the game.

On this occasion, the Portuguese will take no rest. After three days from his last game against Al Wahda for the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo will start for Al Nassr today.

In this year’s debut in the AFC Champions League Elite, Al Nassr were able to get only one point after the 1-1 draw against Al Shorta. Standing in the 9th position, Ronaldo’s team is expecting a win to get into playoffs spots.

Today’s game will be Ronaldo’s 10th game in the AFC Champions League Elite. So far in the competition, he managed to net 6 goals and provide 2 assists in 9 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Simakan and Sadio Mane of Al Nassr celebrates winning after the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr at Al Ettifaq Stadium on September 20, 2024 in Ad Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Simakan, and Sadio Mane of Al Nassr celebrates winning after the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr at Al Ettifaq Stadium on September 20, 2024 in Ad Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo and Stefano Pioli want to keep momentum

After recovering from a viral infection, Ronaldo returned to the team and scored 2 goals in Al Nassr’s last three games. In Friday’s SPL match against Al Wahda, he scored from the penalty spot, setting a record of 166 goals out of 196 penalty kicks, with an 84.7% conversion rate.

The same goes for Stefano Pioli, who replaced Luis Castro after Al Nassr’s poor start. So far, the Italian has won all three games he’s coached and is looking to extend that run today in his AFC Champions League Elite debut against Al Rayyan.

Al Nassr confirmed lineup against Al Rayyan

Bento; Sultan, Mohamed Simakan, Aymeric Laporte, Salem Al Najdi; Abdullah Al Khaibari, Otavio, Sadio Mane, Anderson Talisca, Angelo; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut &amp; Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.

