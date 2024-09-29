NFL News: Travis Kelce makes tough admission on chemistry with Patrick Mahomes on Andy Reid's Chiefs

Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs have managed to get big wins early in the 2024 NFL season, but the connection between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce has been lower than in previous years.

After winning three Super Bowls in the last five years, the Kansas City Chiefs want to go a step further this season. With the core of Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce still at Arrowhead, the team wants to pull off the first three-peat in NFL history.

The Chiefs’ start to the campaign suggests they’re on the right direction, but something seems off. In the opening weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the connection between Mahomes and Kelce has been low.

The veteran tight end, who turns 35 on Saturday, struggled to get catches at the beginning of 2024. But far from looking worried about it, Kelce explained this can happen, suggesting he and Mahomes may not be able to have the same chemistry as before.

“I think I’m fortunate I’ve had the success in the past and I realize that the ball can’t always go to one person, it can’t always get in my hands,” Kelce told reporters on Friday, making it clear he completely supports Mahomes’ decisions on the field.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to kickoff against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“But at the same time, I’ve got all the trust in 15 (Patrick Mahomes) to make the right decision. He’s been making great decisions. We might not be putting up as many points as we want to but at the same time, we’re 3-0. We’re doing something right.“

Kelce lets Mahomes, Reid know his priorities on Chiefs

Even though this may be a sad admission for all Chiefs fans, Kelce understands the team has to be open to change in order to succeed. Even if those changes take a toll on his numbers.

“With the pieces that we have, teams that are playing us a little bit different than they were last year,” Kelce said, before heaping more praise on Mahomes. “I think you’re seeing teams early on play a little bit softer, making us drive an entire way down the field… and I think Pat’s doing a great job of getting the ball in everyone’s hand.”

Both Reid and Mahomes have already addressed the comments about Kelce’s production in 2024, claiming that defenses are preventing the Chiefs from using their star tight end more often.

Still, Kelce’s primary goal is to see Kansas City win, regardless of how much he gets to contribute during games: “I don’t care. As long as we’re scoring touchdowns in the red zone, that’s all I care about. I’m trying to get that ball in that end zone, and I think that’s the ultimate goal— whoever’s getting targeted, we just got to come up big.

“We’re always constantly working to get better here,” Kelce said. “That’s always been my focus. I think this year, stats may say something different but at the same time, you’ll still see the same person inside this building. That’s all I really care about. I’m my own worst critic. Everything outside this building is just noise, [respectfully] guys.”