NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo dies at 58, top stats from one of Basketball’s greats

NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo, a Hall of Famer and humanitarian known for his shot-blocking prowess, passed away at 58 after a battle with brain cancer, leaving behind an impressive legacy marked by numerous accolades, including eight All-Star selections and four Defensive Player of the Year awards.

On Monday, the NBA confirmed the passing of Hall of Famer, humanitarian, and renowned shot blocker Dikembe Mutombo at the age of 58. He had been battling brain cancer, a diagnosis he received in October 2022. Mutombo was with his family at the time of his death. The legendary shot blocker played for the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, and New York Knicks during his illustrious NBA career.

Dikembe Mutombo was known for his exceptional defensive skills and shot-blocking ability, making him one of the most dominant centers in NBA history. Standing at 7 feet 2 inches tall, he had a towering presence in the paint, using his length and timing to alter or block shots effectively. His signature move was the “finger wag,” a gesture he often displayed after a successful block, symbolizing his defensive prowess.

Offensively, Mutombo was not known for elaborate scoring moves; instead, he relied on his size and strength to finish around the rim and capitalize on offensive rebounds. He had a solid hook shot and was effective in pick-and-roll situations. His style was characterized by a focus on defense and rebounding, often leading the league in blocks and defensive rebounds throughout his career.

Dikembe Mutombo all-time stats and accolades

Dikembe Mutombo’s illustrious NBA career is marked by impressive all-time statistics, including 11,729 points (averaging 9.8 points per game), 12,359 rebounds (10.3 rebounds per game), and 3,289 blocks (2.8 blocks per game). Known for his formidable presence in the paint, Mutombo became a cornerstone of defensive excellence throughout his career.

His impressive career is highlighted by numerous accolades, including being an 8-time NBA All-Star from 1992 and 1995 to 1998, as well as in 2000 and 2002. He was named to the All-NBA Second Team in 2001 and earned All-NBA Third Team honors twice, in 1998 and 2002.

Mutombo’s defensive prowess is underscored by four NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards, received in 1995, 1997, 1998, and 2001. He was also selected to the NBA All-Defensive First Team three times (1997, 1998, 2001) and the Second Team three times (1995, 1999, 2002).

Additionally, he was recognized as a member of the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 1992, led the league in rebounding twice (2000, 2001), and was a three-time blocks leader from 1994 to 1996. In recognition of his contributions, the Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets both retired his jersey number, 55.