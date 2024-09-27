Spanish legend Andres Iniesta chooses the greatest player in soccer history

Former Barcelona and Spain star Andres Iniesta shared his thoughts on who he believes is the greatest soccer player in history.

Andres Iniesta’s career is defined by elite goals, countless titles, and sharing the pitch with some of the most remarkable players the sport has ever seen. The Spanish maestro has never shied away from stating who, in his opinion, is the best soccer player of all time. Whether it was playing alongside legends like Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Xavi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, or Neymar, Iniesta’s answer has always been clear.

In a 2022 interview with TyC Sports, when asked about the greatest of all time, the Barcelona icon did not hesitate to name Lionel Messi as the most talented and decisive player he’s ever played with. With Messi, Iniesta won four Champions League titles, eight LaLiga titles, and helped form what many consider the greatest team of all time under Pep Guardiola.

“Messi is the best, for me. Whether we talk about the Messi of the past or today, he’s different from everyone else, and he’s the best of all time,” Iniesta said confidently when discussing the Argentine star. Both players, products of Barcelona’s La Masía academy, burst onto the scene together in 2008 under Guardiola.

“I have no doubt he’s the number one in history,” Iniesta continued. “I’ve never seen anyone do the things he does or have the impact he has on the team… He made us better, and if you have Messi, you have a key factor in winning titles.”

Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates his equaliser with team mate Andres Iniesta during the UEFA Champions League Round. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Iniesta builds his perfect soccer player

Iniesta didn’t just stop at naming Messi the best—he also created his ideal player by combining the best traits of his former teammates. “For a left foot, I choose Messi. For the right foot, I’d pick Xavi. Heading? That’s Sergio Ramos. And for physical strength, Cristiano Ronaldo,” Iniesta said during a LaLiga challenge in 2020, where he playfully pieced together his perfect soccer player. With the exception of Ronaldo, Iniesta won titles alongside all these players.

Messi and Iniesta’s record-breaking partnership

Together, Messi and Iniesta played in 482 matches for Barcelona. During that time, Messi scored 412 goals, provided 150 assists, and helped lead the club to 32 official titles.

Their partnership reached its peak in Champions League finals in 2009, 2011, and 2015, cementing their place as one of the greatest duos in soccer history. Iniesta has never hidden his belief that Messi is the greatest of all time (GOAT) in every sense.