NFL News: Carolina Panthers' Andy Dalton loses key teammate for the season

Following yet another defeat in Week 4 of the NFL, the Carolina Panthers, led by Andy Dalton, announced the serious injury of one of their key players, who will miss the remainder of the season.

Week 4 of the NFL ended on a sour note for the Carolina Panthers. Not only did they suffer a close loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but the team led by Andy Dalton will also be without a key player for the remainder of the season due to a serious injury. This adds to the challenges they face as they move forward.

The player in question is none other than linebacker Shaq Thompson, who suffered a serious Achilles injury during the game that ended in defeat against the Bengals. This injury is expected to sideline him for the remainder of the season, dealing a significant blow to the Panthers’ defense.

The information was provided by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who used his X (formerly Twitter) account to share further details about the situation: “Panthers standout LB Shaq Thompson, who was playing his best football, is believed to have torn his Achilles and is out for the season, sources say. He’s having an MRI today.”

This is definitely a significant loss for the team led by Dave Canales. Although they have been navigating the debate between Andy Dalton and Bryce Young for the starting QB position, they had been improving their performance compared to the first two weeks of the season.

Shaq Thompson #54 of the Carolina Panthers is carted off the field after being injured in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bank of America Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Shaq Thompson has been a reliable presence for the Carolina Panthers this season, totaling 35 tackles and two tackles for loss in his four games. Unfortunately, his 203-game streak was cut short when he fractured his fibula in Week 2. This marks the second consecutive season in which he has faced a season-ending injury within the first month of the campaign.

A challenging path ahead for the Panthers

The 36-22 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders last week marked the beginning of an era for Andy Dalton as the starting QB, following two weeks in which Bryce Young struggled to find his footing in his NFL debut.

Although the team led by Dave Canales came very close to winning the game and matched up well against a Bengals squad led by the talented Joe Burrow, they once again fell victim to critical mistakes and ended up empty-handed, despite showing improvement compared to previous weeks.

Next week, the Panthers will face a tough matchup against the Chicago Bears, who are also experiencing their share of ups and downs. This will undoubtedly be a pivotal game for both teams in this season.

Diontae Johnson #5 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates after scoring a receiving touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Carolina Panthers next matchups

vs Chicago Bears, Week 5

vs Atlanta Falcons, Week 6

vs Washington Commanders, Week 7

vs Denver Broncos, Week 8

vs New Orleans Saints, Week 9