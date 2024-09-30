NFL News: Patriots HC Jerod Mayo clarifies starting QB position between Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye

After wrapping up Week 4 of the NFL with another defeat, New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo clarified the situation regarding Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye.

The excitement surrounding the New England Patriots‘ start to the NFL season is slowly fading as the games go by. Under Jerod Mayo‘s leadership, the team has struggled and finished Week 4 with a disappointing record of 1-3. Regarding the starting QB position for the next game, the head coach made it clear about the competition between Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye.

The decisive loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday once again put the spotlight on Jacoby Brissett‘s performance. The former player for the Browns and Colts, among others, delivered another lackluster showing that inevitably contributed to yet another defeat for the Patriots.

In statements made to Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub, Jerod Mayo reiterated who his starting QB is week after week: “Jacoby is 100% our starter, and that’s how we’re going to look at this going forward,” Mayo stated.

So far this season, veteran QB Jacoby Brissett is completing just over 60% of his passes, accumulating 536 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Rob Gronkowski shared his thoughts on the Qb’s

Often, during the most critical moments for sports franchises, it’s former players who weigh in on various issues related to the team. These individuals, who have experienced success and faced challenges within the organization, provide valuable insights based on their firsthand experiences.

This time, it was none other than multiple Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski who, in a conversation with New England Sports Network, made his stance clear regarding who should be the starting QB for the Patriots.

“New England Patriots fans, I know what you’re saying. ‘Put Drake Maye in, this offense needs a spark,’” Gronkowski said. “But I’m telling you, it will be the same old story with Drake Maye in if he replaces Jacoby Brissett. He’ll be getting sacked. The offensive line will be letting guys go through, putting pressure on him. You don’t want to ruin his confidence. Wait until at least Week 12.”

Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots looks on in the first half against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 24, 2016 in Denver, Colorado.

With Brissett confirmed as the starting QB at least for the next game, the New England Patriots will host the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 6, in the early matchup.