Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: John Harbaugh addresses situation regarding Lamar Jackson's new Ravens teammate

As Week 4 of the NFL approaches, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made it clear regarding the situation of a new teammate for Lamar Jackson.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens leaves the field after a win against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
© Ron Jenkins/Getty ImagesQuarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens leaves the field after a win against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

By Matías Persuh

The Baltimore Ravens are set to face off against the Buffalo Bills in one of the most anticipated matchups this weekend in the NFL. Recently, the arrival of a new teammate for Lamar Jackson and the rest of the team was announced, but head coach John Harbaugh made it clear regarding his situation.

Recently, the arrival of Yannick Ngakoue was announced to bolster the defensive line of the Ravens, who have struggled with results despite showing strong performance.

However, there are questions about his availability for the crucial Sunday night matchup when Lamar Jackson and company take on the undefeated Buffalo Bills. Regarding this situation, HC Harbaugh was clear about it. While the player expressed that he is in shape to compete in the game, the coach clarified that being in shape is different from “being in football shape”.

Advertisement

We have a lot of good young players rushing the passer too,” Harbaugh said through team’s website. “I think it’s just going to be him being ready, which I’m very confident he will be soon. And then the opportunity expressing itself when it does, he’ll be out there and I think he’ll help us.”

Yannick Ngakoue

Yannick Ngakoue #91 of the Chicago Bears looks on prior to a preseason game against the Buffalo Billsat Soldier Field on August 26, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertisement

A highly anticipated return for the Ravens

During training camp, there was one player who had an outstanding performance; however, a serious knee injury forced him to leave the field early in August.

NFL News: Ja\&#039;Marr Chase delivers strong message to Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

see also

NFL News: Ja"Marr Chase delivers strong message to Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

The player in question is none other than veteran cornerback Arthur Maulet, whom Harbaugh stated could potentially return as soon as he’s eligible.

Advertisement

“He‘s looked good. It seems like he’s in good shape,” Harbaugh said. “He can’t go out there and practice yet until next week, but we’ll see what it looks like next week.”

Arthur Maulet

Arthur Maulet #10 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after a 17-10 defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Advertisement

Another injury update for the matchup against the Bills

In the lead-up to a crucial matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, the official Baltimore Ravens account on X reported that a player is in doubt for the game.

The player in question is none other than tackle Michael Pierce, and the post confirmed this: “NT Michael Pierce (shoulder) has been downgraded to “doubtful” for tomorrow’s game.”

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: What is the remaining schedule of the Dallas Cowboys?
NFL

NFL News: What is the remaining schedule of the Dallas Cowboys?

MLB News: Marlins manager Skip Schumaker sends farewell message after stepping down
MLB

MLB News: Marlins manager Skip Schumaker sends farewell message after stepping down

Where to watch Mississippi State vs Texas live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football
College Football

Where to watch Mississippi State vs Texas live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

NFL News: Ja'Marr Chase delivers strong message to Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow
NFL

NFL News: Ja'Marr Chase delivers strong message to Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo