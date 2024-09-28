CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys got a huge 20-15 win over the New York Giants in the start of Week 4. Now, they have a 2-2 record with long rest to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lamb had been under a lot of scrutiny following a heated exchange on the sideline with Dak Prescott during the previous loss against the Ravens. The star player warned everything would be fine and both delivered.

Now, in their race to the Super Bowl, the Cowboys will have to improve their level considering that upcoming schedule: Steelers, Lions, 49ers and Falcons. Those four teams could easily be playoff contenders.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

CeeDee Lamb had 98 receiving yards and one touchdown during the Dallas Cowboys victory over the New York Giants. However, the wide receiver acknowledged that’s already in the past as he is looking forward to that primetime game at Pittsburgh.

“There’s more joy in here. You lose two in a row and kind of start going through a phase where everybody is kind of uptight. It’s the one we needed. This puts us in the right place. I feel pretty good. I’m still looking for more. This game has already kind of passed me by (Giants). Obviously, we got a dub, but, I’m looking forward to Pittsburgh. Whatever it takes.”

