Croatia has made it into the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and they’re looking to get into the final to repeat their run in Russia 2018. One of their best players so far has been the defender Josko Gvardiol.

The 20-years old have stolen the flashes thanks to his great performance in the tournament. While his position is usually overlooked, thanks to his 1.85 height and great physical power, Gvardiol has been key for Croatia’s success in this tournament.

However, the RB Leipzig defender hasn’t only caught the attention for his game. His particular mask, which he has used since the debut match of the tournament against Morocco, has been also a topic of conversation.

The reason Gvardiol wears a mask during the matches in Qatar 2022

Gvardiol suffered a severe head collision with his teammate Willi Orbán, which almost made him lose his place in the World Cup. However, with the protective mask he can still play without risking his health.

The mask is an essential accessory for this type of injury, which protects the affected area from any impact. Another player that was wearing a similar mask was South Korea’s Heung-Min Son.

Gvardiol has been one the sensations of the tournament. The RB Leipzig defender will probably get proposals from big clubs after his great performance with his national team during the World Cup.

