France's national team is still alive in Qatar 2022. The Europeans will try to arrive to their second consecutive final and a big doubt for the fans is why are they called 'Les Bleus', so here's the story behind the nickname.

The last part of Qatar 2022 is here. France are looking forward to become back-to-back FIFA World Cup champions and the fans are rooting for 'Les Bleus', but why do they call their national team like that?

France are always solid contendants in each tournament they play. The Europeans have a huge history behind them with tons of great players and nowadays they have a very strong squad that is making their future look bright.

In history of soccer, France are seen as a very dominant squad, supported by a very great fandom. Their main nickname is 'Les Bleus' and there's a whole story why they are called like that.

Why are France called 'Les Bleus'?

The tournament is ending for France and the Europeans are trying to earn another star above their shield this year.'Les Bleus' are definitely a very strong squad and they will fight until the end for their objective.

One of the main questions surrounding this national team is their nickname. They have a couple of them, but 'Les Bleus' is the most common and there's of course a huge story behind it.

Translated to English, 'Les Bleus' mean 'The Blues'. The nickname responds to the color blue, which is very representative for the country and it is also used in their tricolor flag at the left side along the white and red.

Since their beginnings, the national team used the blue jersey as its primary kit. This color is used as the main one, but others like golden, red or white have been also used as complements.

Play with Bolavip - Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Predictor!

Qatar 2022 is ending and Bolavip has made a FIFA World Cup Predictor! Here you can select which countries will advance to the big final and see if yout simulation is correct. Click right here to play it and share your results with your friends!

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.