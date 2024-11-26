Kalen DeBoer, the Alabama Crimson Tide coach, has accumulated an impressive fortune throughout his career. His success on the field is reflected not only in victories but also in his growing net worth. Check out how much it is.

Kalen DeBoer, the new head football coach at the University of Alabama, is making waves not only for his on-field talent but also for his impressive contract, which has positioned him among the highest-paid in the sport.

This new chapter represents a significant leap from his previous salary at the University of Washington, where he earned $4.2 million annually, according to College Football Network. Clearly, the move has been a lucrative one.

The head coach, known for his strategic approach and past achievements—such as leading the Huskies to a stellar season record—now faces the challenge of maintaining Crimson Tide‘s status as a powerhouse in college football.

What is Kalen DeBoer’s net worth?

Kalen DeBoer’s net worth is estimated at $12 million, primarily driven by his contracts as a head coach in college football. His current annual salary is $10 million, according to sources like ON3 and Sportskeeda.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

His recent deal with the Alabama Crimson Tide, following Nick Saban‘s departure, is an 8-year, $87 million contract, cementing him as one of the highest-paid coaches in college football until November 2024.

The contract includes additional incentives based on achievements such as national championships, with $875,000 awarded for winning a national title, and playoff appearances, as Touchdown Alabama magazine reported.

Before joining Alabama, he successfully coached the Huskies, achieving an impressive 25-3 record over two seasons and leading the team to the national playoffs. Throughout his career, he has amassed a combined record of 104-12.

His reputation as an innovative strategist and his ability to develop players like Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., a Heisman contender, solidify his profile as a standout leader in the sport.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide stands with his team before running onto the field before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Celebrity Net Worth reported that the star coach of the University of Alabama will receive $250,000 salary increases each season, culminating in a final annual salary of $11.75 million in the last year of his contract.

What is Kalen DeBoer’s buyout?

Kalen DeBoer’s buyout clause is the second highest in the country, surpassing $70 million, according to USA Today’s For The Win and The Husky Haul. This amount only applies to him and does not include coordinators and the rest of the team.

When hiring a new head coach and coaching staff, it’s common to cover part of the buyout clause for the selected candidate, as seen with DeBoer and Washington, as well as with Alabama in similar cases.