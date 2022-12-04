During the last few years, Paul Pogba has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world. However, he won't play for France in the Round of 16 match against Poland. Read here to find out the important reasons why.

Paul Pogba was a crucial player for France when they conquered the 2018 World Cup at Russia alongside extraordinary names such as Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Raphael Varane and N'Golo Kanté. That squad finished undefeated after beating teams like Argentina, Uruguay, Belgium and Croatia.

In the Qatar 2022 World Cup, France are trying to become only the third team in history which win back-to-back editions of the tournament. Italy did it as host nation in 1934 and then in France 1938. A few years later, Brazil achieved the feat in Sweden 1958 and Chile 1962.

Considering his accolades as a superb midfielder, and the important injuries for France, Paul Pogba could have been a very important name in the knockout stages facing tough rivals like Poland. However, these are the reasons why the 29-year old is not available at the Qatar 2022 World Cup for Didier Deschamps.

Why is Paul Pogba not playing in France vs Poland?

After six years playing for Manchester United, Paul Pogba returned this summer to Juventus in Italy. The problem for the midfielder was that he got a serious knee injury (meniscus) which required surgery. That's why Pogba has been oficially ruled out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

After the right knee injury was confirmed in September, the first diagnosis established a recovery for Paul Pogba of at least two months. However, in the final checkout before the World Cup, the medical staff at Juventus concluded he wasn't ready to come back.

