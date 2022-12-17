Although Shakira denied her participation at the beginning of the event, there are several factors that indicate that she could be one of the artists selected to sing at the World Cup Closing Ceremony. Here, check if the Colombian will be present.

Preparations for the last day of the World Cup and the grand finale have already begun. As happens every time the event takes place, one hour before the match between the finalists, several artists take the stage to play the best of their repertoire and the iconic songs of the new edition.

In addition, at the end of the presentations, the last game will be played between Argentina and France, of which one will be the winner and will add a new title to the history of the national team. It will be a clash of titans, as the teams are led by Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

FIFA confirmed that the lead singer for the World Cup Closing Ceremony will be Puerto Rican reggaeton star Ozuna, who will be accompanied by several of his peers. After the news was released, several rumors arose as to whether Shakira would be present on the stage that will be set up at the Lusail stadium.

Shakira to perform at the World Cup Closing Ceremony?

Nothing is confirmed yet, but it is estimated that the Colombian singer is one of the artists selected for the last show of the most famous and most anticipated sporting event for soccer fans. Ozuna is the one who will lead the presentation and several sources indicate that Shakira could join him on stage.

This is because the two have a collaboration together, titled Monotonía, and it is quite recent. Since it is one of the last songs released by the 45-year-old star. In case everything goes as planned, this edition would mark the fourth time Shakira sings at a World Cup.