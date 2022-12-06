The Qatar 2022 World Cup continues bringing emotional endings since the beginning. Lately there were eight matchups in the round of 16. Check out if there will be any games this Wednesday, December 7 in Qatar.

The soccer world stops every four years with the promise of great games. So far, the upset wins have piled up in the Qatar 2022 World Cup to add some suspense. But the tournament is about to enter the most important part.

For the last couple of days the knockout matchups took over the competition being as thrilling as they were supposed to be. The Netherlands won with relative ease over the USMNT, although Argentina suffered to close out their 2-1 over Australia hours later. Though the round of 16 then added drama to multiple eliminations.

There were penalty shootouts to determine the winner in two series, featuring Morocco’s unexpected victory vs Spain in that fashion and Croatia taking down the shocking Japanese team. Brazil, France, England, and Portugal all cruised past their opponents to be in the quarterfinals after easy triumphs.

Is there going to be any World Cup games on December 7?

It has been non-stop action since the Qatar 2022 World Cup began on November 20. That 2-0 victory of Ecuador vs Qatar in the opening match started a run of 17 days in a row with at least one game. But that is about to end.

The round of 16 kicked-off last Saturday, just one day after all eight groups were closed. Four consecutive days with two matchups in each of them followed to know the quarterfinalists. Although that streak is set to be broken since there won’t be any games this Wednesday, December 7 in the World Cup.

