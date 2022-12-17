FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is coming to an end and there are fewer games left to play. Here we will tell you if on December 18 there are still some matches to be played.

There is little left for the end of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and, unlike what happened at the beginning of the tournament where there were up to four games per day, now there are few left. Here we will tell you if there is still one to be played on December 18. Remember that Qatar 2022 can be seen in the United States through FuboTV (free trial).

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has been unique for many reasons, but mainly because of the unusual date on which it took place. Nothing less than between November and December when historically it has been between the months of June and July. Of course, in history there have always been variations, but of weeks.

However, this time it was for several months, and the duration was also affected, going from just over a month and a half to only 1 month. This allowed that, especially the first two weeks of competition, there were days with up to four games, while in other editions there were generally three games per day (except during Matchday 3 definitions).

Games on December 18

There is only one game left in this FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, but it is the most important of all. And it will be played precisely this Sunday, December 18. Nothing less than the final between Argentina and France.

Sunday December 18: Argentina vs. France 10 AM (ET)

