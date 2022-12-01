Germany's early elimination from the 2022 Qatar World Cup has everyone reacting differently to it. One of the experienced players, Thomas Muller made an unexpected decision after the situation blew out.

On the last match of Group E, Germany faced Costa Rica for one of the last two spots in the knockout stage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The Manschaft needed to win this game, and hope Japan didn't win in their matchup against Spain. However, that scenario never came as Germany won over Costa Rica, but Spain fell short to Japan.

In fact, the scenario where Spain didn't get to win Group E was probably the most unthinkable after the match against Germany, which on paper was the toughest. The first half ends, and both Germany and Spain were leading with an 1-0 score. In a matter of minutes, Japan leads 2-1 to Spain, and Costa Rica took over Germany. At the end, Spain lost, Germany won but it wasn't enough.

With this harssituation going on, one of the most experienced players in the German roster, Thomas Muller spoke his heart out. In fact, he made clear remarks about what was happening inside the German locker room after another disappointing performance in a World Cup event.

Is Thomas Muller going to retire from Germany national football team?

In the middle of the mixed emotions after the 3-2 win by Germany over Costa Rica, but not enough for Die Manschaft to play in the knockout stage for the second consecutive World Cup, Thomas Muller had something to say to the media present as well as the German fans.

"If that was my last game for Germany, a few words to the German fans: It was a tremendous pleasure," he said to reporters after the win. "Thank you very much. I always tried to show heart on the pitch. Sometimes there were tears of joy, sometimes pain. "I did it with love. I need to think about everything else now."

Germany have exited a World Cup event for a second tournament in a row after the group stage. In 2018, the team managed by Joachim Low ended at the bottom of Group F, with Mexico, Sweden, and South Korea. Before that, Germany always played through at least the Quarterfinals stage in each World Cup event they have played.