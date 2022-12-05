The round of 16 of this FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will have an attractive game when they face the surprising Morocco against Spain. Here we tell you who Fernando Rapallini is, who was chosen to be the game's main referee.

Morocco and Spain will star in one of the most interesting duels that the round of 16 of this Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will have. The referee of the game will be Fernando Rapallini. Who is he? Here we tell you.

It will be a more than interesting duel since one of the great revelations of this World Cup will play.

It will be a more than interesting duel since one of the great revelations of this World Cup will play. Morocco had a difficult group that I shared with Croatia and Belgium, who finished second and third in the World Cup last year, respectively. Against all odds, they finished as leaders with 7 points.

Their rivals will be the always complicated Spain, who had to suffer more than necessary to reach the round of 16. They began by winning 7-0 against Costa Rica and then drew 1-1 with Germany. However, the defeat against Japan left them close to elimination, especially when the Costa Ricans took the lead against the Germans. Finally, they were left with second place and now they want to show why they are candidates.

Fernando Rapallini, the referee for Morocco vs Spain

Fernando Rapallini, 44, is an Argentine referee who mainly plays in his country's first division, as well as in Copa Sudamericana and Copa Libertadores games. He has been a FIFA referee since 2014, which has led him to be the main referee in Euro Cup and World Cup games.

