The next tournament will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026, but there are a lot of people already trying to figure out how to go to that one. Find out if you can get tickets for the following World Cup.

There is still one game left in the schedule for the current tournament. Argentina vs France is the match that will close the Qatar 2022 World Cup, although the next one is coming sooner than usual. It’s going to be three and half years that separates both editions.

For the selection of the country set to host this competition there was plenty of questionable things. The USA were one of the nations that submitted their plan to be the organizers, although they ended up losing that race.

Now they will have the opportunity to do so, sharing that privilege with two other countries. Those will be Mexico and Canada, which means there is going to be with full attendances again. Check out if you can already get tickets to it.

How much will the 2026 World Cup tickets cost?

On this occasion there will not be four years between tournaments since it will return to the regular schedule. It’s going to be organized in June and July, but there is a lot of time left to get there. That is why there aren’t any tickets for sale yet.

FIFA‘s official site is where they can be purchased when they are ready, although right now that is not possible. “Information regarding ticketing for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be available in due course. Please check this page regularly for further updates”, is the information to this date. The price of the tickets then is also not available. It’s usually depending on which one of four categories the customers select.