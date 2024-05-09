Tom Brady was clearly uncomfortable with the jokes made about Gisele Bundchen during his Netflix roast, and now he has had to talk with his ex-wife about this situation.

The roast of Tom Brady fulfilled its mission: to make the quarterback feel uncomfortable. However, he disliked the jokes made about his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, and has now addressed the matter to prevent any further issues with her.

Last year, Tom Brady announced his retirement from football. The quarterback had a first attempt in 2022, but he decided to play one more season and seek success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, this move brought him a lot of problems, especially with his ex-wife. Gisele Bundchen asked him not to unretire, and when he didn’t heed her request, she decided to end their relationship and file for divorce.

Tom Brady apologized to Gisele Bundchen for jokes about her during his roast

“The Greatest Roast of All Time” was a massive success for Netflix. Everyone is now buzzing about the show featuring Tom Brady, during which several celebrities poked fun at the former NFL quarterback.

When the roast was announced, it was reported that Brady didn’t want the guest to make fun of his family. Nevertheless, his divorce changed everything, as almost all the celebrities talked about it.

The most common joke on this topic revolved around Gisele Bundchen’s rumored relationship with his jiu-jitsu teacher. Brady was visibly uncomfortable with this subject, yet the jokes persisted throughout the entire night.

A day after the show was aired live on Netflix, it was reported that Gisele Bundchen furiously reacted to those jokes. Now, new details have emerged about an interaction between the model and Brady regarding this situation.

Gisele Bundchen, former wife of Tom Brady

According to Us Weekly, Brady reached out to Gisele Bundchen to apologize for the “disparaging” jokes made during his roast. The former quarterback desires to maintain a respectful relationship with her, as they both aspire to provide a positive environment for raising their children.

“Gisele and Tom had a ‘no disparaging remarks’ rule when it came to speaking about each other or their marriage and divorce,” Us Weekly reported Wednesday. “She (was) definitely offended and upset about the comments made at the roast. … She thinks her new relationship should have been off-limits. (But) Tom did reach out to Gisele to apologize to her. They are cordial and only communicate about the kids.”

When did Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen get divorced?

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen began their relationship in 2006. According to reports, a mutual friend introduced them at a wine bar, and the model described it as “love at first sight.”

They got married in 2009, but their relationship ended in October of 2022. Reports suggest that they maintain a healthy relationship because they both prioritize creating a safe environment for their three kids.