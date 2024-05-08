The 2024 /25 UEFA Champions League Final is set. Borussia Dortmund will face Real Madrid for this year's trophy, and here are the details about the date and time of what is set to be an exciting match.

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will compete for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League title. In this article you will find all the details about the date and time for this thrilling matchup.

Borussia Dortmund put on a remarkable performance in the semifinals against PSG. The German club won both games, securing a 2-0 aggregate victory and earning their ticket to the grand final, marking their return to this stage after an 11-year absence.

Their opponent will be Real Madrid, who managed to defeat Bayern Munich in the semifinals. The Spanish club has claimed five Champions League titles in the past decade and is eagerly aiming to secure another one this season.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid: When will the 24/25 Champions League Final be played?

The 69th edition of the UEFA Champions League is close to its end. Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will compete for this year’s title after a remarkable performance by both clubs throughout the entire campaign.

After months of competing against some of Europe’s top clubs, these two teams will finally determine who is the best on the entire continent. The iconic Wembley Stadium will host this thrilling matchup, where only one squad will emerge victorious.

The game is set for Saturday, June 1st at 3 PM (Eastern Time). As is tradition, the show is expected to start approximately 30 minutes before kickoff with a performance by a singer, though the identity of the performer has not yet been disclosed.

The Champions League trophy

It’s important to note that the game could potentially extend up to two and a half hours if extra time and penalty kicks are needed. Regarding the closing ceremony, UEFA will present all the awards to teams and players prior to the lifting of the trophy by the champion.

How many UEFA Champions League titles have Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid each won?

There’s a huge contrast in Champions League titles between the two finalists. Borussia Dortmund has lifted the trophy only once, achieving victory over Juventus in the 1996/97 season with a final score of 3-1.

On the other hand, Real Madrid is vying for their 15th title in the competition. The Spanish club holds the record for the most Champions League trophies, with their 14th victory coming in the 2021/22 season against Liverpool.