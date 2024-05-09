The NBA finally made a decision about Patrick Beverley's behavior in the playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers.

Patrick Beverley has been suspended four games by the NBA after he threw a basketball twice at fans in the front rows of Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It all happened during Game 6 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers.

“I will be better. I have to be better and I will be better. That should have never happened. Regardless of what was said, that should have never happened. Simple as that.”

In the last quarter of the game between the Bucks and the Pacers, a group of fans started insulting Beverley and telling him to get ready to start his vacation. At that moment, the player lost his temper and threw the basketball at them.

In that initial throw, Patrick Beverley hit a fan in the head, and when the ball was returned to him, he threw it again and nearly hit a girl who was sitting in the front row very close to the court.

The four-game suspension for Patrick Beverley is not only for the incident with the fans but also for the way he treated producer Malinda Adams during the post-game interview.

When Adams approached to ask him a question, Beverley shooed her away, arguing that she wasn’t subscribed to his podcast. In fact, the player didn’t continue the press conference until Malinda left the area.

This was the message by Tim Frank, NBA’s senior vice president of league operations communications. “Patrick Beverley’s behavior toward Malinda Adams was unacceptable, unprofessional and failed to meet the standard that NBA players consistently meet in their interactions with the media.”

Patrick Beverley will become an unrestricted free agent next season and his behavior could complicate matters for any team considering giving him the opportunity to continue in the NBA.