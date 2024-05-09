Rick Carlisle exploded after another game of missed calls between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers.

Rick Carlisle is tired of blown calls by referees during the long awaited playoff series between the Pacers and the New York Knicks. Indiana’s head coach couldn’t hide his frustration.

After the Pacers went down 2-0, Carlisle took a massive shot at the NBA. “Small-market teams deserve an equal shot. They deserve a fair shot no matter where they’re playing.”

Of course, a huge Eastern Conference Finals between the Knicks and the Boston Celtics could be in the horizon. The Indiana Pacers believe they’re being treated unfairly, especially after a non existent ‘kicked ball’ cost them Game 1.

Rick Carlisle just had enough of NBA referees

According to a report from Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Indiana Pacers have found at least 78 wrong calls against them in two games with the New York Knicks. Rick Carlisle supported that theory.

“I can promise you that we’re going to submit these tonight. New York can get ready. They’ll see them too. I’m always talking to our guys about not making it about the officials, but we deserve a fair shot.”