Jayden Daniels, the 2nd overall pick in the 2024 Draft, has made a huge mistake that could get him banned from the NFL even before making his debut with the Washington Commanders.

The Washington Commanders have received some very bad news. Jayden Daniels, who they picked with the 2nd overall pick in the 2024 Draft, may soon be banned from the NFL after violating a very important rule.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, several teams were in need of a top quarterback to bolster their offenses. With the 2nd overall pick, the Commanders decided to select Jayden Daniels, one of the best prospects at the position.

Daniels had a remarkable path through LSU, even breaking some of Joe Burrow’s records. However, the quarterback’s career is now in jeopardy after he admitted to breaking the league’s rules regarding gambling.

Jayden Daniels openly admits to violating the NFL’s gambling policy

Worrying news has arrived in Washington today. Jayden Daniels, their 1st-round pick this year, has openly admitted to violating the NFL’s gambling policy, and his rookie season is in jeopardy.

During a recent appearance on the “All Facts, No Brakes” podcast, Daniels revealed that he has a bet with Malik Nabers, the New York Giants‘ 6th overall pick, on who’s going to be this year’s NFL Offensive rookie.

“Man, he wasn’t supposed to tell nobody,” Daniels said about Nabers revealing the bet. “We got a little something going on. I mean, he put it out there, so it’s like I can’t say he cap.”

Keyshawn Johnson, host of the podcast, asked Daniels about the bet. The quarterback admitted that the wager for $10,000 is real, but he was clearly uncomfortable with the question.

Jayden Daniels with LSU

“Going against him is gonna be fun,” Nabers said, via the New York Daily News. “We got a bet going for Rookie of the Year. Whoever loses gotta pay, I think it’s $10,000 cash.”

Nabers and Daniels were teammates at LSU. They are set to meet in at least two games in the upcoming season. However, this gamble could get them both banned from the NFL, as they are clearly violating the league’s gambling policy.

What does the NFL gambling policy says about betting?

This situation will pose a huge challenge for the Commanders and the Giants. The league strictly prohibits players from engaging in any form of gambling related to the NFL, as it undermines the integrity of the game.

The policy explicitly prohibits ‘private wagers between teammates, family and friends, or others.’ This situation could land the two rookies in trouble, potentially resulting in a ban for the former LSU players.