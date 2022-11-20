Argentina will face Saudi Arabia at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in a game that doesn’t look even on paper. Read along to know more about how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

Matchday 1 will have probably one of the most one-sided games of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Argentina will take on Saudi Arabia at Lusail Iconic Stadium seeking a good start. Find out the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) will be available.

Argentina start as the notorious favorites to take the group C. At least in this specific match they must leave no doubts and begin with the right foot. In Russia 2018 they barely tied with a humble team like Iceland and everything went downhill after that, so they must be ready to go. The injuries have been a very evident issue on the squad, having to rule out multiple stable pieces. If they want to take the first place, they will have to win by a good margin to avoid potential problems.

For Saudi Arabia it would mean starting with the toughest opponent of the group. Four years ago they were in the opening game against the host nation Russia, so they are used to beginning with tough games. Although that time they lost 5-0, their AFC qualification was great. They finished first in their group, having just one loss in 10 appearances.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Date

Argentina will clash with Saudi Arabia on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Tuesday, November 22. The game will be played at Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Time by State in the US

ET: 5 AM

CT: 4 AM

MT: 3 AM

PT: 2 AM

How to watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia in the US

The game between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports 1, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, Sling, Peacock, and Foxsports.com.

