The top candidates of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will make another appearance. Brazil will play against Switzerland at Stadium 974 on Matchday 2. Check out more about the teams, match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you live in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Brazil began with a tough match vs Serbia on Matchday 1. The game was complicated for most of the time, but they were able to solve it thanks to Tottenham striker Richarlison. That 2-0 win was very important to start well, but they had the injury of Neymar Jr. The PSG superstar will be out for the next two games due to an ankle sprain.

Switzerland also had a lot of issues to get a victory in their opener. Although they could do it with a tight 1-0 over Cameroon. That was a key score for them in their quest of qualifying to the round of 16. Now they will be playing against the best opponent of the group, so if they are able to rescue at least one point they would take another step in the right direction.

Brazil vs Switzerland: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 28, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM (ET)

Location: Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar

Brazil vs Switzerland: Time by State in the US

ET: 11 AM

CT: 10 AM

MT: 9 AM

PT: 8 AM

Brazil vs Switzerland: Storylines and Head-to-Head

This clash has a lot of antecedents even though they don’t compete in the same continent. That is because both have a consistent level of participation in the big tournaments. Therefore, it’s no surprise they have already played against each other twice in the World Cup history. One of those came a long time ago.

The first clash between them was in Brazil 1950. In there, the hosts couldn’t defeat Switzerland in a match that finished 2-2. But what is even more curious is that they also faced off in Russia 2018 since they shared group E. That occasion also had no winner in a game that ended 1-1. It was on Matchday 1, although both moved on to the round of 16.

How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland in the US

Brazil and Switzerland will meet on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Monday, November 28. The game will be available in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Other options are Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, Telemundo, FOX Network, and FOX Sports App.

Brazil vs Switzerland: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as a very uneven game. This match has the South Americans as the squad more likely to win. According to BetMGM, the favorites are Brazil at -196. The odds for a victory by Switzerland are at +575. In case you don’t think either will get the triumph here, the tie is at +310.

