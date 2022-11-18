In Qatar, France will be attempting to become the first defending champions since Brazil in 1962. Here's the complete group-stage schedule for Didier's Deschamp's side at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, France will try to make history by becoming the first team ever to successfully defend their World Cup crown. It took 20 years between Les Bleus' first World Cup victory in 1998 in France and their second in Russia four years ago.

Only Italy and Brazil have ever repeated as World Cup champions, making this an elusive feat that has escaped even the strongest teams for decades. Although Didier's Deschamps' squad is loaded with A-listers, their elimination in the round of 16 at Euro 2020 has cast serious questions on their chances of winning.

French stars such as the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, and Olivier Giroud, will continue to get a lot of attention. However, since they will be without regular starters Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante due to injury, their opponents will attempt to take advantage of the somewhat inexperienced French midfield.

France's schedule for the 2022 World Cup

Only a few hours after Denmark take on Tunisia in the first Group D match, France will begin their campaign against Australia. France, as pool favorites, get to play what should be their most straightforward matchup to open the season. Having met both Australia and Denmark at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Les Blues will find themselves in a comfortable group.

After their first match, France will play Denmark and Tunisia in an attempt to advance to the second round. After reaching the Quarter-Finals of Euro 2020, Denmark has established themselves as the team most likely to provide a significant threat to Deschamps' squad. France should have little trouble advancing through the Group Stage, even against these old foes, but a revitalized Brazil and Argentina might pose a significant danger to their throne.

If you want to enjoy all of France's games, as well as the entire schedule of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, make sure to tune in to fuboTV. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.