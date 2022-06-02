In the year in which a FIFA World Cup is held, there are plenty of predictions about what will happen. However, when a true soccer legend, such as the Brazilian Roberto Carlos, talks about it, you have to listen to him. Discover the prediction he made for Qatar 2022 involving the Mexico National Team and other powers such as England and France.

While a World Cup is a topic of conversation for every fan not only of soccer but of sports in general, there are authoritative voices that overshadow the others when they are heard. One of them is Roberto Carlos, the legendary Brazilian defender, who shared a prediction for Qatar 2022 that involves Mexico and will not please other world powers such as France or England.

Roberto Carlos da Silva is one of the few players in the world to win a FIFA World Cup. He did so in the seventeenth edition of this tournament, in 2002, when Brazil defeated Germany 2-0 to win its fifth world crown, which still makes him the winningest National Team in the history of this competition.

The left-footed side back, also a Real Madrid legend, participated in a total of three FIFA World Cups: the aforementioned Korea Japan 2002, in which he was champion, France 1998, in which he tasted the bitter taste of a runner-up finish, and Germany 2006, which marked the end of his participation in this type of tournament. He is in the top 5 of Brazilian players with more World Cup matches played with 17.

What did Roberto Carlos say about Mexico's chances in Qatar 2022?

Mexico National Team is especially hopeful of being able to transcend in Qatar 2022 what it could not in the previous 7 World Cups. Since USA 1994, El Tri has been unable to get past the Round of 16. Faced with this ghost that haunts Martino's team, Roberto Carlos commented that he predicts that Mexico will not only overcome its nemesis, but will go much further.

"The most important thing is that the Tata Martino understands that soccer is becoming very equal. Mexico has great players and I include them for at least the Semifinals... You have to believe that the Mexican National Team can reach the Semifinals because they have quality, they have organization. Soccer is very easy, if you believe they will be champions you can do it", stated Roberto Carlos in a press conference held in Monterrey, Mexico.

Roberto Carlos' sledgehammer blow to France and England

If Roberto Carlos' prediction that Mexico will be one of the 4 semifinalists of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, it would mean that El Tri overcame the great powers it would have to face in order to be in the top 4 of the World Cup.

Thus, if logic holds true, Mexico would qualify as second place in Group C, below Argentina, which would tie it with the first place in Group D in the Round of 16, which, again appealing to common sense, would have to be France.

Once the reigning World Cup Champions are defeated, El Tri would have to face the winner of the match between the top of Group B (perhaps England) and the second of Group A (possibly Senegal). Thus, the quarterfinals would see Mexico possibly face England, whom they would have to beat to reach the semifinals, if Roberto Carlos' prediction comes true.