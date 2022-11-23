There is no question that at age 37, Modric's performance in the middle of the field is still crucial to Croatia's chances. As the first Group F encounter against Morocco approaches, he has proceeded to set new benchmarks.

Croatia, the popular Balkan country, reached the final in Russia four years ago and will hope to continue making progress at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Multiple important players are anticipated to retire after this year's tournament, as the country is favored to get to at least the first round of the elimination round.

It is safe to say that after all that success, the Croatian supporters have high hopes for this World Cup edition. Zlatko Dalic had previously cleverly downplayed the outliers, instead keeping his team grounded by pointing out that even playing in Qatar is a huge accomplishment.

The Checkered One's manager has not increased the stakes for his side in any way, saying instead that they would just do their best in each game. Thus, Croatia have enter the tournament with a level of calm confidence, having topped a challenging UEFA Nations League group that contained world champion France and a threatening Denmark.

Luka Modric shatters impressive record for Croatia at World Cup match against Morocco

Once again, Luka Modric will be essential to Croatia's chances of winning. Despite being 37 years old, the team's captain and architect of offense still leads by example for his squad.

His originality is a danger to even the most well-organized teams, and he will play a crucial role for a club that is more well-known for its midfield and defensive strength than its offensive prowess.

His impact on the 2018 FIFA World Cup was monumental. In a burst of outstanding play, he scored twice and sent out an assist, leading to his selection as the tournament's top performer and the subsequent receipt of the Golden Ball trophy.

In the previous three decades, Luka Modric has participated in every World Cup. Not only that, but he keeps setting new benchmarks. On the opening matchday of Qatar 2022 against Morocco in Group F, Modric, at the age of 37, has become the oldest player to ever suit up for Croatia in a World Cup game (exactly 37 years, 75 days).

